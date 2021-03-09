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Reporters were 'warned' Joe Biden would be a 'no-show'
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110 views • March 09, 2021
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she warned the media in the final days of the Trump administration that the suddenly rare appearances by Donald Trump would be "a little taste of what it will be like in the Biden administration".
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