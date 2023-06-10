Create New Account
Getting to the Root -- Radicalism
Fritz Berggren
The Big Picture -- why I choose the subjects I talk about. Radicalism is "getting to the root" of the problem. Unless we clear away the rubble and get down to bedrock, nothing will come of our efforts. I resurrection of Christendom requires rebuilding the foundations laid down in the Book of Genesis (the Seed of the Serpent) and identifying the enemies of Jesus Christ as the enemies of Christian nations.

christendomradicalismseed of the serpent

