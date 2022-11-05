Mirror. Source

Discussion with Katherine Watt on American Domestic Bioterrorism Program https://www.bitchute.com/video/qCEGQhrfqaM1/





Quote: "Description: Katherine is an independent journalist and a legal researcher who has created a meticulously cited and sourced reference on her substack (Bailiwick News). Katherine has uncovered specific changes to the US laws that have over the years lead to the current events which she characterizes as a domestic bioterrorism and mass murder masquerading as a public health emergency response. We discuss the key aspects of law that enabled subversion of people's Constitutional rights, use of fear and propaganda and other unlawful acts by the US Government and Department of Defense. She explains that the "clinical trials" or "approval" are not applicable regulatory frameworks in case of the covid-19 injection "countermeasures". Katherine has created a website as a resource for idividual citizens who want to file complaints or lawsuits on their own called "Five Small Stones"" https://5smallstones.com/write-a-letter/ More information on Katherine's work can be found using these links: https://bailiwicknewsarchives.files.wordpress.com/2022/10/2022.09.20-american-domestic-bioterrorism-program-large-print.pdf The other shortest versions: https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/prep-notes-for-an-interview https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/covid-19-injectable-bioweapons-as https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/distillation Other Transaction Authority - more information: file:///C:/Users/latyp/Dropbox/My%20Stuff/covid/Bailiwick/zoom%20meeting%20Katherine/2020.06.29%20KEI%20Brief%20on%20OTA%20KEI-Briefing-OTA-29june2020.pdf DOD contracts for covid countermeasures: https://www.keionline.org/covid-contracts "

