Trump celebrates 'world-class sleazebag' Jeff Zucker's resignation from CNN

Jeff Zucker Resigns From CNN the Pedo Network – Relationship with Colleague Uncovered – *Network Stunned* – President Trump Reacts



Zucker resigned effective immediately, the network announced.



Mr. Zucker’s relationship with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN, was revealed during an investigation into Chris Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.



Although both Zucker and Allison Gollust are divorced, Zucker did not disclose their relationship, as required



“I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years,” Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia said in an email to staffers.



Kilar added, “We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”



A quick recap of what the newsroom at CNN has looked like in the last year:



CNN has fired Chris Cuomo for sexual misconduct

Anchor Don Lemon accused of sexual assault

Producer Rick Saleeby forced out for soliciting underage photos and is under criminal investigation

Producer John Griffin is facing federal sex crime charges involving children

Jeffrey “Zoomin” Toobin exposed himself during a virtual meeting with colleagues

Mr. Zucker has been widely criticized for not doing enough about the sex scandals, perverts and pedophiles at CNN.