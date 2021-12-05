Sneak Peak ~ Traffic VX Phones In New Zealand, No Green Light No Go Anywhere

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After trying to share other content providers I've decided to roll the dice and put up some videos regarding the truth behind what is truly happening.
Below is the link I recommend opening and then down load the PDF.
https://www.weforum.org/whitepapers/reimagining-regulation-for-the-age-of-ai-new-zealand-pilot-project