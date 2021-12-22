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James Madison: Universal Peace
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1 view • December 22, 2021
In a little-known 1792 essay, James Madison recognized that “a universal and perpetual peace” is something that might never exist. But it is such an important goal that “every thing ought to be tried.” This message of peace to all is perfect for Christmas - and every single day of the year.
Path to Liberty: December 22, 2021
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Path to Liberty: December 22, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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