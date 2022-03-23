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Stuck on the Emotions, How to Work Through Some Blockage Emotions, Self-judgement
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14 views • March 23, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/HlwoNBVlayc
20100206 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Buderim P1
Cut:
9m46s - 44m36s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
UNLESS THE SOUL EXPANDS IT’S NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO COPE WITH SOME OF THE EMOTIONS.
AND THE ONLY WAY THE SOUL EXPANDS IS BY BEING OVERWHELMED.
ALLOW YOURSELF TO SEE HOW YOU VIEW YOURSELF IN THESE INTERACTIONS.
HOW I SEE MYSELF.
IF I’M NOT FEELING THE CORE EMOTION RIGHT NOW, IT’S BECAUSE I’M AFRAID OF IT.
https://youtu.be/HlwoNBVlayc
20100206 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Buderim P1
Cut:
9m46s - 44m36s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
UNLESS THE SOUL EXPANDS IT’S NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO COPE WITH SOME OF THE EMOTIONS.
AND THE ONLY WAY THE SOUL EXPANDS IS BY BEING OVERWHELMED.
ALLOW YOURSELF TO SEE HOW YOU VIEW YOURSELF IN THESE INTERACTIONS.
HOW I SEE MYSELF.
IF I’M NOT FEELING THE CORE EMOTION RIGHT NOW, IT’S BECAUSE I’M AFRAID OF IT.
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