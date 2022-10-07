Tiego Henriques Takes on Facebook

Interview with Tiego Enriques from The Highwire Episode 288, october 6, 2022. Tiego explains how he set up the Facebook page "Died Suddenly News" and how he got almost 300k members before FB took it down. He is now building his own site to host this data.
