The U.S. Democratic Party Will Choose to Fully Collude With the Chinese Communist Party Due to the Enormous Pressure of the Midterm Elections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The U.S. is now hoping to leverage the power of the Chinese Communist Party to weather the storm because of the pressure of the midterm elections. So next we will see a series of progress in cooperation and relations, including repairing diplomatic relations, restoring and expanding economic and trade cooperation, and so on. If the Democrats lose the midterm elections, then the Republicans will definitely destroy the Communist Party when they come to power, which is a sure take. That’s why pro-Communists in various countries are actively cooperating to help the Democrats solve problems in areas such as inflation, supply chain, employment, and real estate before the U.S. midterm elections. They are trying to help the U.S. improve people’s livelihoods so that the Democrats don’t lose ground in the midterm elections.