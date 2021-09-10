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https://bizton.com 5DEvent COSMIC CONSCIOUSNESS IN DISCLOSURE November 4th-7th, 2021, Steven D Kelley
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22 views • September 10, 2021
KEYNOTE SPEAKER: STEVEN D. KELLEY
Steven D. KELLEY was Born a twin in 1958 to a former CIA/State Dept. agent, Steven was groomed to gain the technical, and spiritual training, that was part of the planned programming scheduled.
After a career as a jeweler, and a precision optical engineer, Steven became a laser pioneer, creating the world’s smallest laser aiming system, dominating the world solid state laser module production through a contract with the NSA Oliver North Gang, would lead to the formation of S.K. Industries, laser aiming systems, who would produce the LAW-17 laser aiming system, designed for, and used by western special groups for anti-terrorism. The Law-17 laser is still to this day the most accurate laser aiming system ever produced. The same laser was a standard spec component for every Satellite due to its small size and stability.
Steven D. KELLEY was Born a twin in 1958 to a former CIA/State Dept. agent, Steven was groomed to gain the technical, and spiritual training, that was part of the planned programming scheduled.
After a career as a jeweler, and a precision optical engineer, Steven became a laser pioneer, creating the world’s smallest laser aiming system, dominating the world solid state laser module production through a contract with the NSA Oliver North Gang, would lead to the formation of S.K. Industries, laser aiming systems, who would produce the LAW-17 laser aiming system, designed for, and used by western special groups for anti-terrorism. The Law-17 laser is still to this day the most accurate laser aiming system ever produced. The same laser was a standard spec component for every Satellite due to its small size and stability.
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