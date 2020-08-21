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I FELL into my own BODY during YOGA NIDRA meditation
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13 views • August 21, 2020
This is the third video in a series on my spiritual experiences.
During a Yoga Nidra meditation I had the experience of falling into my own body into an infinite space where I saw rotating geometric shapes. I explain what yoga nidra is, why you would want to do yoga nidra, how you do it, what I experienced, and some warnings about the practice.
Links:
Guided Yoga Nidra meditation on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6F9XUh84hB8EbLiWgA2O7H
Yoga Nidra article: http://www.swamij.com/Yoga-nidra.htm
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During a Yoga Nidra meditation I had the experience of falling into my own body into an infinite space where I saw rotating geometric shapes. I explain what yoga nidra is, why you would want to do yoga nidra, how you do it, what I experienced, and some warnings about the practice.
Links:
Guided Yoga Nidra meditation on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6F9XUh84hB8EbLiWgA2O7H
Yoga Nidra article: http://www.swamij.com/Yoga-nidra.htm
FOLLOW ME
Twitter - https://twitter.com/PPhonebooth
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prayerphonebooth
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffB7HlPrGjVV7-Hl-Q7vpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
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