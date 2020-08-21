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I FELL into my own BODY during YOGA NIDRA meditation
Prayer Phonebooth
Prayer Phonebooth
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13 views • August 21, 2020
This is the third video in a series on my spiritual experiences.

During a Yoga Nidra meditation I had the experience of falling into my own body into an infinite space where I saw rotating geometric shapes. I explain what yoga nidra is, why you would want to do yoga nidra, how you do it, what I experienced, and some warnings about the practice.

Links:
Guided Yoga Nidra meditation on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6F9XUh84hB8EbLiWgA2O7H
Yoga Nidra article: http://www.swamij.com/Yoga-nidra.htm


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meditationyogaspiritualityprayeryoga nidra
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy