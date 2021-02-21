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JAB Kids “as fast as we can” Say Sage On BBC, PLUS EUTHANASIA! AN EXCLUSIVE LINK TO A HARD TO FIND, ARTICLE, BILL GATES
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61 views • February 21, 2021
https://youtu.be/aw8RCp47vrU
Sounds like the Euthanasia program Gates spoke openly about in 2011. You wont find this item easily anywhere else. EXCLUSIVE....Share, share, share.
https://vk.com/wall594743133_36
Interviewed By BBC's Andrew Marr John Edmunds who is a Professor at The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and have also received £40 million from the Bill & Malinger Gates Foundation. Edmunds says he has two kids in secondary school but in typical BBC fashion of late, Marr failed to ask him if he was going to get his kids jabbed up urgently.
JAB Kids “as fast as we can” Say Sage On BBC / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Sounds like the Euthanasia program Gates spoke openly about in 2011. You wont find this item easily anywhere else. EXCLUSIVE....Share, share, share.
https://vk.com/wall594743133_36
Interviewed By BBC's Andrew Marr John Edmunds who is a Professor at The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and have also received £40 million from the Bill & Malinger Gates Foundation. Edmunds says he has two kids in secondary school but in typical BBC fashion of late, Marr failed to ask him if he was going to get his kids jabbed up urgently.
JAB Kids “as fast as we can” Say Sage On BBC / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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