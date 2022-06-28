Naive man: My Ukrainian fiancée dumped me after I saved her from the war! 🇺🇦 J&G Relationships Q&A #3

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A very naive and blue-pilled man gets heartlessly dumped after spending $10,000 helping his soon-to-be-Slavic-wifey escape the war and stay in swanky Airbnbs.
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