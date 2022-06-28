Naive man: My Ukrainian fiancée dumped me after I saved her from the war! 🇺🇦 J&G Relationships Q&A #3

A very naive and blue-pilled man gets heartlessly dumped after spending $10,000 helping his soon-to-be-Slavic-wifey escape the war and stay in swanky Airbnbs.





🔖 My book Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

💲 PLEASE ORDER it here (audiobook included)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender

📑 Read - Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/743-june-limitless-q-a#Ukrainian