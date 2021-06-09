THE CENTRALIZING OF CONTROL, COMMUNICATION AND CONSCIOUSNESS | JAMES CORBETT

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James Corbett is the creator of The Corbett Report, which he describes as "open source intelligence news." Started in 2007, The Corbett Report's website describes itself as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. In 2018, Chris Hayes called Corbett's video "Century of Enslavement: The History of The Federal Reserve" a piece of "conspiratorial quackery" while Mother Jones categorized Corbett in an article about political extremists. Corbett regularly defends his work by pointing to the resources from which he sources information and offers his audience the chance to do the research for themselves.
Source: Alison Morrow