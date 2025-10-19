Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 10/19/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday School Teaching: Origin
Sunday Teacher: Bill Palmer
Sunday Message: Role of Men and Women of God
Sunday School Teacher: Apostle Leslie Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit: