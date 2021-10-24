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THE DIE OFF HAS STARTED
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663 views • October 24, 2021
Afraid to admit it's the vaccine? It is the vaccine and he knows it.
We don't have evidence he says. Meanwhile any inquiring mind who uses DuckDuckGo or search engines other than Google Yahoo and Bing, can find loads of evidence
We don't have evidence he says. Meanwhile any inquiring mind who uses DuckDuckGo or search engines other than Google Yahoo and Bing, can find loads of evidence
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