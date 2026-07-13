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The 1913 Boomerang: How the Cabal's Own Corporate Rules Are Now Foreclosing on Them
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The circus isn't a failure. It's a theater of recognition. The system looks like it's eating itself—because it is.


In 1913, the game changed. The Federal Reserve Act was passed. The income tax was introduced. The United States was quietly converted from a constitutional republic into a commercial corporation. They traded your birthright freedom for a corporate employee handbook, shifting jurisdiction to maritime gold-fringed commercial law. For a century, the house always won.


Until the contract expired.


Christy Allen delivers a shot across the bow of the maritime system. The white hats aren't fighting with bullets. They are fighting with unassailable paperwork. Using parse syntax—a mathematical language built on nouns and absolute facts—they are serving the cabal with mathematically perfect contracts that cannot be refuted. When a corporate entity is served with a factual contract proving their 1913 fraud, and they cannot refute it, they enter permanent administrative default. They're trapped. If they acknowledge the paperwork, they admit their corporation is foreclosed. If they ignore it, they default.


The ultimate boomerang.


Trump's 2017 inauguration speech was not standard politics. It was a default notice. "We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the American people." If D.C. is a corporate district under foreign banking control, that statement is a direct declaration of jurisdictional shift.


The royal visits were not gaffes. Walking in front of the monarch was a calculated signal to global banking families. The bee landing on Trump's hand was a message. The Covid lockdowns were the cabal's final checkmate—but the administration used the crisis to trigger executive powers that bypassed corporate agencies, funneling trillions back to the people and dismantling the cabal's leverage.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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maritimesystemdefault1913contractexpiredparsesyntaxmathematicalunassailablepaperworkvictorytrump2017defaultnoticepowerfromdcpeopleroyalvisitscalculatedsignalbeelandingmessagecovidcheckmatebypasstrillionsbacktopeoplecorporateemployeehandbookoverchristyallenboomerangwhitehatspaperworkwarjurisdictionalshiftdeclarationcabalpermanentdefault
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