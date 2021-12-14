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EP 2730-6PM Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban
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30 views • December 14, 2021
EP 2730-6PM Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban  
The Supreme Court on Friday left in place Texas’ ban on most abortions, offering only a glimmer of daylight for clinics in the state to challenge the nation’s most restrictive abortion law.  The decision, little more than a week after the court signaled it would roll back abortion rights and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, was greeted with dismay by abortion rights supporters but praise by opponents. Five conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, formed a majority to limit who can be sued by the clinics, a result that both sides said probably will prevent federal courts from effectively blocking the law.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19520 


SPECIAL GUEST: Artur Pawlowski is a Canadian who was born in Poland on March 28, 1973 in a city called Kożuchów. He grew up under a Communist regime seeing soldiers with machine guns and tanks on the streets as people rose up in 1981 to fight for their freedoms. Soon after, he watched the end of communism in Poland. Recently Pastor Pawlowski became an overnight social media sensation when he kicked Canadian government officials out of his church in defiance of coronavirus lockdown rules has been hit with a warrant for his arrest from a Calgary court. https://www.streetchurch.ca/ 


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