Removing Drive Shafts from Mercedes R320 CDI

I share how I figured out how to disconnect front and rear driveshaft CV
joints on my 2007 R320 CDI. The job is tougher than it looks, because Mercedes
doesn't build in a capability to push them out from the back side and I had to
get creative! Check out and join our Substack for more detailed content!
<https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.