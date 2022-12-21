Removing Drive Shafts from Mercedes R320 CDI

I share how I figured out how to disconnect front and rear driveshaft CV

joints on my 2007 R320 CDI. The job is tougher than it looks, because Mercedes

doesn't build in a capability to push them out from the back side and I had to

get creative! Check out and join our Substack for more detailed content!

<https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>













