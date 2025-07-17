BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Super Bowl Champion Bryan Braman NFL Player Dies at 38 | NFL Mourns Beloved Linebacker
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
66 views • 1 day ago

Super Bowl Champion Bryan Braman NFL Player Dies at 38 | NFL Mourns Beloved Linebacker

Former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman has died at the age of 38 after a courageous battle with cancer. Braman was known for his standout special teams play with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, helping the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl title in 2018. His resilience, leadership, and positive spirit made him beloved by teammates and fans alike. Watch for highlights of his career and heartfelt tributes from across the sports world. Subscribe for more NFL updates and athlete tributes.

#BryanBraman #SuperBowlChampion #NFLNews #Eagles #Texans #RestInPeace #NFLFamily #SportsTribute #CancerAwareness #FootballLegend

philadelphia eaglessuper bowl championsports newsnfl highlightshouston texansnfl newsfootball newsbryan bramanbryan braman deatheagles newstexans newsnfl tributenfl cancernfl linebackersuper bowl 2018sports obituaryathlete tribute
