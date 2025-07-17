© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Super Bowl Champion Bryan Braman NFL Player Dies at 38 | NFL Mourns Beloved Linebacker
Former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman has died at the age of 38 after a courageous battle with cancer. Braman was known for his standout special teams play with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, helping the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl title in 2018. His resilience, leadership, and positive spirit made him beloved by teammates and fans alike. Watch for highlights of his career and heartfelt tributes from across the sports world. Subscribe for more NFL updates and athlete tributes.
