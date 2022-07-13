Who's Behind Promoting Sexual Perversion through Media?

https://jewsaretheproblem.com/

JEWS ARE THE PROBLEM is the most courageous, timely, honest, and needed resource of our time. Truth crushed to Earth by the main stream media is rising!

The Babylonian Talmud, the primary book of Jewish religious doctrine, promotes the most disturbing and disgusting sexual perversion imaginable to include the rape of boy and girl children. The same group controls Hollywood and the mainstream media. Hence, homophilia (homosexuality and pedophilia) is promoted from their media resources at every turn.

