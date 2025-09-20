The U. S Space Force Prepares For Orbital Combat-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 20 2025

The USSF described its plans to defend US space capabilities and maintain the Joint Force’s “long-range kill chains and global power projection” to achieve short, mid, and long-term “space-superiority,” in a manual published for experts in the military community Thursday. Offensive counterspace operations include orbital strikes, terrestrial strikes, and space link interdictions — which include electromagnetic and cybernetwork attacks carried out to “disrupt, deny, or degrade an enemy’s critical space links.”





“The heaven, even the heavens, are the LORD’S: but the earth hath he given to the children of men.” Psalm 115:16 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, there is a battle brewing in the heavens and it is about to bring an end times storm to the inhabitants of the Earth. Will we see some of it before the Rapture? Considering we are in the dispensational overlap we just might. Call me crazy, but I believe that the fallen angels are already here and they are ready to starting ‘handling business’. More than five years after it was created, the Space Force, the most derided and misunderstood branch of the U.S. military, has emerged as a vital part of the American war machine as space becomes increasingly militarized. But even its leaders acknowledge that they are still honing their mission while jousting with adversaries, such as China, that are moving quickly and conducting combat-like operations in orbit. Can the United States conquer space? There are entities that inhabit what we call Outer Space, and if you believe your King James Bible, you know that this is a creature that cannot be tamed. On this episode, the US Space Force is getting ready for a losing battle that will conquer the whole world, and we show you just how close we are to it. Also, we have end times updates from Europe, the Middle East and the United Nations.