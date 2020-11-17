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UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Refuses to Rule out Mandatory Covid Vaccinations
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107 views • November 17, 2020
Health Secretary Hancock has refused to rule out making a coronavirus vaccine mandatory, suggesting ministers could consider it if initial take up is lower than expected.
"I've learned not to rule things out during this pandemic because you have to watch what happens and make judgements accordingly."
"I've learned not to rule things out during this pandemic because you have to watch what happens and make judgements accordingly."
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