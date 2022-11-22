Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 11.21.22 - 5G and EMFs - working towards local pushback in Keene NH

After a brief discussion of local political elections, we focus on the local Keene efforts to affect the placement of 4G/5G cable towers in populated areas (regular city neighborhoods), and the challenge of getting through to city councilors.
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.