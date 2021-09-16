© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WIKI RELEASE MOON LANDING FRAUD.. THE GOVERNMENT LIES!! GOT COVID?!
Follow
10
Share
Report
3444 views • September 16, 2021
These are cut scenes from the moon landing released by wiki leaks,, I watched this as a kid and believed it ever since.. Bring yourself out of the matrix and stop believing the lies your being told. People are dying for nothing!! You think covid is real?! Think again!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.