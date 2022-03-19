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Col Douglas Macgregor - The War for all intents & Purposes has been Decided - the Grayzone clips, 15MAR22
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80 views • March 19, 2022
Thanks to The Grayzone, and Col Douglas Macgregor clips.
Aaron Mate of the Grayzone asks Col Douglas Macgregor his take on the dominate narrative in the US that militarily this is a disaster for Russia. Colonel Macgregor believes that in the West there is no true and there is only wishful thinking.
Max Blumenthal follows up with a question on the military situation. Col Macgregor take is the entire Russian Operation is focused on the Military Destruction of the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Army is largely successful in this goal, but it is going slow, because of the Russian intent to maintain critical infrastructure.
The Azov Battalion's operations Mariupol also comes up as point of discussion as one of the dynamics of the conflict.
The entire interview is located here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
Aaron Mate of the Grayzone asks Col Douglas Macgregor his take on the dominate narrative in the US that militarily this is a disaster for Russia. Colonel Macgregor believes that in the West there is no true and there is only wishful thinking.
Max Blumenthal follows up with a question on the military situation. Col Macgregor take is the entire Russian Operation is focused on the Military Destruction of the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Army is largely successful in this goal, but it is going slow, because of the Russian intent to maintain critical infrastructure.
The Azov Battalion's operations Mariupol also comes up as point of discussion as one of the dynamics of the conflict.
The entire interview is located here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
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