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The Salvation of Greece. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
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51 views • May 14, 2021
Financial instability has caused a massive bank run in Greece which has resulted in billions of Euros in cash being withdrawn as of Friday night. Despite maneuvering from the Greek Central Bank, the European Central Bank and those in the European Union - this situation is completely unsustainable. So what's next? What can be done in the event of economic collapse to allow Greece a sustainable future? Will Greece stay stick with the Euro? Will Greece leave the European Union?
"The enemy has only images and illusions behind which he hides his true motives. Destroy the image and you will break the enemy." - Bruce Lee from Enter the Dragon
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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Sources
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-06-19/imf-trained-greek-journalists-washington-spin-stories-favor-troika
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-03-20/shocking-austerity-greece%E2%80%99s-poor-lost-86-income-rich-only-17-20
http://adamsmith.org/sites/default/files/images/uploads/publications/flattax.pdf
"The enemy has only images and illusions behind which he hides his true motives. Destroy the image and you will break the enemy." - Bruce Lee from Enter the Dragon
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-06-19/imf-trained-greek-journalists-washington-spin-stories-favor-troika
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-03-20/shocking-austerity-greece%E2%80%99s-poor-lost-86-income-rich-only-17-20
http://adamsmith.org/sites/default/files/images/uploads/publications/flattax.pdf
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