Proof of morning visit by alien girl not aliengirl111 that would be scary

live 161 chat UFOs with Paul episode.
backstory
Alien visitations started to happen Feb 2020 after being
in the field working with credible people in the UAP
field of research.
I woke up in 2020 to find Greys injecting me.. I had at the time
a crippling back pain which vanished over night and
never came back "no pun"
I had some evidence in form of a leaking lump where injection
was and what looks like 3 holes in triangle
i did an experiment later seeing if could get them to come back
but I thought this time I try to see if nordic tall whites exist as
I was scared of the greys coming back frankly!
I asked if any tall whites existed show yourself to me
only in day time no sneaking about at night.
months went by, when I had a set of 3 events over a month between 10am to 1pm
where I had tall whites appear in the house, Sadly I didnt have cameras
installed around the place back then.. but I wish I could of played it
back as it was an amazing experience.. I didnt believe tall whites
existing at all.. Ive covered all the details and drawn pics of the
experience if look for playlist pauls experiences
I know it sounds crazy off my rockers.. but
im anti drugs and pain killers I was not on any thing
sitting up drinking tea thats all
this one is different.. I was awoken as dawn came
some light in room but I had 2 cameras setup one in normal
light mode and other IR.. the IR was down! SD card corrupted
but this camera wasnt able to record via wifi to NVR
so 0 backup
however the other camera was backed up and this is what I got
I looked at video and though cant see a thing dam it..
I just grab some frames just before the event of waking
and deleted the video but keep frames only to work on
them more .. and to my surprise I got this result!
I dont care if dont believe it or me.. but confirmed to myself
I wasnt losing mind
Paul
