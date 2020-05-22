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Vanhan liiton juhlien esikuvallisuus Jeesuksesta - Osa 1
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7 views • May 22, 2020
Osassa 1 käydään läpi pääsiäistä (Jeesuksen kuolema ja syntien sovitus Hänen veressään), happamattoman leivän juhlaa (Jeesuksen synnittömyys ja täydellisyys, Jeesus täytti lain puolestamme), esikoislyhteen heilutuksen juhlaa (Jeesuksen kuolema ja ylösnousemus, Jeesus esikoinen kuoloon nukkuneista ja ylösnousemuksen esikoinen), helluntaijuhlasta (Jeesus lähettää Pyhän Hengen).
Tarkempi kuvaus ja opetus Jeesuksen ristiinnaulitsemisen päivästä:
Tarkempi kuvaus ja opetus Jeesuksen ristiinnaulitsemisen päivästä:
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