Karen Potter Combats Online Pornography Via Accountability with Covenant Eyes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Today’s massive porn problem is due in part to the grotesque sexual behaviors promoted by sexologist Alfred Kinsey
Approximately half all kids are exposed to pornography by accident
The Covenant Eyes app monitors digital devices and helps keep people accountable
The Victory App gives a comprehensive feed of any device activity and alerts you if explicit material is accessed
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Get a 30 DAY FREE TRIAL of Covenant Eyes: counterculturemom.com/victory
History of Covenant Eyes Video: https://bit.ly/3Pqdmn1
Alfred Kinsey and the Sexual Revolution: https://herit.ag/3FOz6Vv
Alfred Kinsey’s Crime on Laws and Public Policy: https://bit.ly/3lh5TJq
Restored Vows: https://bit.ly/3yG0X8F
🔗 CONNECT WITH COVENANT EYES
Website: https://www.covenanteyes.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantEyes
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karenpottermaed/
Podcast: https://podcast.covenanteyes.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/