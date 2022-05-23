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Karen Potter Combats Online Pornography Via Accountability with Covenant Eyes
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106 views • May 23, 2022
“It’s not a matter of if your children will see pornography,” says Karen Potter, “but when.” Karen is the Director of Marketing for Covenant Eyes, a software app that assists men, women, and children live a life free from the bondage of pornography. Tragically the average age that a child is exposed to porn is just nine years-old and 90% of children are exposed to sexual solicitation online. Parents might not be aware that pornography has a massive effect on a child’s developing brain, where the pre-frontal cortex and the limbic system is not fully formed until mid to late 20s. Pornography can also become devastatingly addicting for kids, which is why pop culture promotes porn at such a young age. The porn industry knows, if a person becomes addicted as a youth, they are usually a customer for life.


TAKEAWAYS

Today’s massive porn problem is due in part to the grotesque sexual behaviors promoted by sexologist Alfred Kinsey

Approximately half all kids are exposed to pornography by accident

The Covenant Eyes app monitors digital devices and helps keep people accountable

The Victory App gives a comprehensive feed of any device activity and alerts you if explicit material is accessed


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Get a 30 DAY FREE TRIAL of Covenant Eyes: counterculturemom.com/victory
History of Covenant Eyes Video: https://bit.ly/3Pqdmn1
Alfred Kinsey and the Sexual Revolution: https://herit.ag/3FOz6Vv
Alfred Kinsey’s Crime on Laws and Public Policy: https://bit.ly/3lh5TJq
Restored Vows: https://bit.ly/3yG0X8F

🔗 CONNECT WITH COVENANT EYES
Website: https://www.covenanteyes.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantEyes
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karenpottermaed/
Podcast: https://podcast.covenanteyes.com/

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Keywords
americagodchurchalfred kinseypornographytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showcovenant eyesporn problemsexual revolution karen potter
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