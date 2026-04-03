RT News - April 3 2026 2PM GMT

April 3, 2026

rt.com





35 days of war as US-Israeli strikes destroy a crucial Iranian bridge under construction, a project manager says it's civilian infrastructure - that could never be considered a military target. With much of the Persian Gulf region on fire and global energy supply chains shattered India’s imports of Russian crude rise 90% in March. Indonesia demands a probe into the deaths of three of its peacekeepers in Lebanon - amid the continued Israeli offensive there. Ahead in the program, we hear from a relative of one of the fallen.





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