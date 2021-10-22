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Chris McDonald of The McFiles is Back on Truth Unveiled with Paul Oebel
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10 views • October 22, 2021
We have no idea what our topics are going to be - we're just going to flow in the Spirit and see what God wants the viewers to hear. Be prepared to laugh, cry, and be moved by God's spirit as you watch the show. Someone needs to be saved - someone needs to accept Christ in their hearts.
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Or you can mail a donation to:
Faith Unveiled Ministries
30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
-- Website:
https://faithunveilednetwork.com
-- Mobile App:
http://faithunveiledapp.com
-- Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/faithunveilednetwork
As you have requested, here are ways to donate to the Faith Unveiled Ministries:
🔴 TEXT TO GIVE: Text "Give +the Amount" to 949-989-5751
🔴 Monthly Recurring Donation: https://www.patreon.com/faithtv
🔴 Donate Bank to Bank via Zelle: Send to [email protected]
🔴 Donate via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/faithunveiled
🔴 CashApp: $FaithUnveiled
🔴 Venmo App: @FaithTV
🔴 Purchase from MyPillow.com and use code FUNTV for up to 65% discounts
🔴 Safe Children Phones at GabbWireless.com and use code FUNTV for a 30% discounts
Or you can mail a donation to:
Faith Unveiled Ministries
30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
-- Website:
https://faithunveilednetwork.com
-- Mobile App:
http://faithunveiledapp.com
-- Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/faithunveilednetwork
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