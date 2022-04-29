A Volunteer From Mozambique Praises the Relief Work of the NFSC

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/26/2022 Domingos, a volunteer from Mozambique, while praising the relief work of the NFSC, states: What you are expressing is a statement, an opinion and a belief, not in any way a political propaganda. You must stand up for all Chinese people and tell people the difference between you and the Chinese Communist Party and separate the government from the people. People who have never been oppressed won’t understand this feeling. I will stand with you forever.