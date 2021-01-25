DR. SIMONE GOLD - THE TRUTH ABOUT THE CV19 VACCINE

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AWESOME presentation by the brilliant Dr. Simone Gold of "America's Frontline Doctors" who was fired from her job as a result of standing up for the truth of the CV19 "pandemic" and the injections that they're trying to sell as "vaccines."
Sign the petition by "Stop Medical Discrimination" here:
https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
So far still up at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFntHpk1uok&;feature=youtu.be (56:08)