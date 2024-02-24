What Sources Give You a Sense of What’s Real - Quartet Preview

What sources do you use to give you a sense of what's real in the world?

What on-line sites, what individuals you follow, who has the most creative and best ideas

With Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, and host John Petersen.

Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Would you like to see your question featured in Quartet? To be included, leave your question for this episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-preview-what-sources-do-you-use-to-give-you-a-sense-of-whats-real-in-the-world/

We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Full, unfiltered, 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-quartet-what-sources-give-you-a-sense-of-whats-real/