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Google Behind The Curtains #BigTechCensorship
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30 views • October 01, 2021
The pace of our modern world makes it nearly impossible for working people to research the events and policies that shape their lives. When seeking answers to life's most pressing questions, where do we go first? GOOGLE!
Enter the subject, hit GO, and there it is... ONLY WHAT THEY WANT US TO SEE.
#BigTechCensorship
Enter the subject, hit GO, and there it is... ONLY WHAT THEY WANT US TO SEE.
#BigTechCensorship
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