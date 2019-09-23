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All Humans Dead In 7 Years Say Climate Hysterics
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1284 views • September 23, 2019
Savanah Hernandez joins The Alex Jones Show to break down her report on climate change activists that swear we have less than 12 years to live, citing mainstream media talking points and buzzwords. In so doing they reveal that fear is the primary driver of this climate hysteria.
https://www.infowars.com/climate-activists-say-we-have-less-than-12-years-to-live/
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http://infowars.com
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https://www.infowars.com/climate-activists-say-we-have-less-than-12-years-to-live/
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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