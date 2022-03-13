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Real Christians do not escape at the rapture but instead we defeat NWO & leave victorious at rapture
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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123 views • March 13, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022).

The rapture is not an escape for the Church Saints as the pastors claim. The real Christian guardians’ rapture up to heaven opens the earth up for God's judgment upon the fake harlot Church of Jezebel who are rebelling against women’s head coverings.

What I do not understand when both the “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” prepper religious Christian freak hordes and the “Pre-Tribulation Rapture truth” Christians both talk about the Church Saints escaping from the Tribulation Age or being rescued by God. What in the world are they talking about? What is wrong with their heads? Don’t they know the God that we serve? Our God does not escape. We kick the buttocks of the devil and the fallen angels and the Illuminati NWO, and we are raptured up to heaven in victory and glory, in order to open up the earth to God’s Tribulation Age judgment to level the earth to the ground and burn it to charcoal for its evil. The Church Saints do not escape or are rescued. The Word of God says that the Gates of Hell shall not prevail over us the Church. It is the Tribulation Saints Christians and fake Christians who think about escaping or needing rescue from the devil and NWO, because they can be easily killed by the enemy, so that is why they are hiding in fear and silence and do not expose the enemy. We real Christian Church Saints have no fear or pastors’ reputation pride, so we speak the 100% truth of God, and banzai charge the devil and NWO and millions of assassins. This is why their mentality is so opposite to us real Christians. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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