How they control us (seen through comedy).
Κωνσταντῖνος Μαδιᾶς
Published Thursday |

"The News-Benders 1968" This old comedy episode gives us a plethora of truths condensed! The cabalistic secret societies are playing with us in front of our eyes!

Check the following two books also: "Death Object. Exploding the nuclear weapons hoax" by Akio Nakatani and "Unerexposed. What if radiation is actually good for you?" by Ed Hiserodt.

news1968benders

