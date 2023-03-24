Detransition: Former Transgender K-Pop Singer Oli London’s Faith Journey, Protecting Kids | Ep 69

Former British K-Pop singer Oli London joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to share his journey to amassing more than 2 million followers during his plastic surgeries to become a woman, how he transitioned back into a man and is speaking out on the dangers of transgenderism for children, the ideology preying on the mentally ill, social media influenced children & autistic teens. He also talks about the work he’s doing surrounding men in women sports and spaces, and how he found his true identity in Christ in his new book, Detransition: A Memoir.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
