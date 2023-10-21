Create New Account
GAZA Today - Views of the Residential Area's Total Destruction - Killed so Many and Still Buried Under Rubble
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Views of residential areas of Gaza today

Israel's hate and evil genocide is showing the world what the Zionist rulers really are all about.

Adding news today:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the summit in Cairo that the Hamas attack on Israel cannot serve as a justification for the actions of the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.

 "The UN chief said the condemnable Hamas attack on Israel could never justify collective punishment of the Palestinians," The Times of Israel reported. The only “realistic basis for genuine peace and security,” according to Guterres, may be the creation of a Palestinian state.



israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

