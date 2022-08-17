X22 Financial Report Ep. 2851a - We Are Witnessing The Restructuring Of The Economic System

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2851a - August 16, 2022

We Are Witnessing The Restructuring Of The Economic System

The D's that voted for the Inflation Expansion Act cannot even explain how it reduces inflation, that's because it does the opposite, it will force people to pay more in taxes and expand inflation. We are witnessing the restructuring of the economic system.

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