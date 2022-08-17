X22 Financial Report Ep. 2851a - We Are Witnessing The Restructuring Of The Economic System

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2851a - August 16, 2022
We Are Witnessing The Restructuring Of The Economic System
The D's that voted for the Inflation Expansion Act cannot even explain how it reduces inflation, that's because it does the opposite, it will force people to pay more in taxes and expand inflation. We are witnessing the restructuring of the economic system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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