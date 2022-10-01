NWO: the Vatican, the World Economic Forum & the mark of the beast

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The antichrist pope of the Vatican beast, the first beast or Revelation 13, is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his cohorts at the World Economic Forum. Like the Club of Rome and many other organizations, the World Economic Forum is nothing more than a mouthpiece, a puppet of the Vatican which is using organizations like the World Economic Forum to change the world, to reset everything and to speak on the behalf of the Vatican while the Vatican sits in the background appearing as being innocent.



The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is united with the Vatican to constitute a church and state union where the antichrist pope resides and manipulates world affairs through various groups including the Club of Rome, which divides the world into ten kingdoms. The kings of these ten kingdoms give their allegiance to the Roman pontiff or antichrist pope (Revelation 17:12) to create satan’s new world order, which is satan’s sadistic counterfeit version of the kingdom of God.





In Revelation 17:1-5, the whore of Babylon is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church which sits on the seven hills of Rome. She is “[...] arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.”





Notice how the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is decked with gold and precious stones and how her cardinals are dressed in purple and scarlet color!



The Vatican also has a mark:



“SUNday is our MARK of authority...the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923.









This is the same church organization – and her Protestant and SDA daughters – which the Father says in Revelation 18:4-5 to “Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.”





GET OUT OF BABYLON! Get out of the Roman Catholic church and her harlots including the Protestant, Orthodox and SDA churches.





