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Unfounded N1H1 Pandemic, WHO/OMS, Vaccines, Covid 19, Bill Gates - extract from italian public tv documentary
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22 views • June 08, 2020
A 14 minute extract/compilation, for subtitling reasons and further international exposure of the important information of global public interest on the Covid 19 pandemic, as reported in the full 115 min documentary by Italian public tv closing with the warnings from Robert F. Kennedy and Del Bigtree expressed in a Joni interview from Daystar tv.
original sources:
raiplay.it/video/2020/05/Report---Disorganizzazione-mondiale-00b8e61e-098e-4be8-a083-4e61778fcdb1.html
daystar.tv/videos/covid-19-robert-f-kennedy-jr-del-bigtree
original sources:
raiplay.it/video/2020/05/Report---Disorganizzazione-mondiale-00b8e61e-098e-4be8-a083-4e61778fcdb1.html
daystar.tv/videos/covid-19-robert-f-kennedy-jr-del-bigtree
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