BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian troops evacuate civilians from Myrnograd
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 2 days ago

Long-Awaited Liberation📝

Russian troops evacuate civilians from Myrnograd

Battles for the Pokrovsk-Myrnograd metro area were complicated not only by regular drone strikes and enemy counterattacks. Many civilians remained in the cities, waiting for Russian troops to arrive.

Their evacuation was ongoing during the battles for Myrnograd, but it could only be fully deployed after its liberation. Soldiers from the 14th Russian Armed Forces commandant's office are now evacuating residents from basements and providing medical assistance, as captured in footage (milinfolive) from the Military Informant channel. This is facilitated by poor flying weather, which prevents AFU drone operators from conducting round-the-clock surveillance of the urban area.

📌 Simultaneously, complaints have appeared online from the enemy about numerous "waiters" in the rear of AFU units. Ukrainian media lament that local residents often hide and supply Russian soldiers, allowing them to accumulate covertly in the "gray zone".

Indeed, many residents of the metro area assisted Russian Armed Forces soldiers during the assault on both cities. Some even participated in recording a video of flag raising in Myrnograd.

❗️Of course, both cities will not return to peaceful life soon, and evacuated people will be sent to safer areas. However, the war will finally end for them, and the Center Group of Forces will continue to push the front further northwest, liberating historical Russian territories.

Adding, but very slow to show up, near 3 hours or feels like:

Two Majors #Summary for the week of Dec 28, 2025 will be on next video (Trump & Zelensky), it wouldn't fit with character limits.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
Video investigation exposes network of &#8220;empty&#8221; daycares in Minnesota&#8217;s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Video investigation exposes network of “empty” daycares in Minnesota’s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Cassie B.
Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Belle Carter
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy