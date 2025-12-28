Long-Awaited Liberation📝

Russian troops evacuate civilians from Myrnograd

Battles for the Pokrovsk-Myrnograd metro area were complicated not only by regular drone strikes and enemy counterattacks. Many civilians remained in the cities, waiting for Russian troops to arrive.

Their evacuation was ongoing during the battles for Myrnograd, but it could only be fully deployed after its liberation. Soldiers from the 14th Russian Armed Forces commandant's office are now evacuating residents from basements and providing medical assistance, as captured in footage (milinfolive) from the Military Informant channel. This is facilitated by poor flying weather, which prevents AFU drone operators from conducting round-the-clock surveillance of the urban area.

📌 Simultaneously, complaints have appeared online from the enemy about numerous "waiters" in the rear of AFU units. Ukrainian media lament that local residents often hide and supply Russian soldiers, allowing them to accumulate covertly in the "gray zone".

Indeed, many residents of the metro area assisted Russian Armed Forces soldiers during the assault on both cities. Some even participated in recording a video of flag raising in Myrnograd.

❗️Of course, both cities will not return to peaceful life soon, and evacuated people will be sent to safer areas. However, the war will finally end for them, and the Center Group of Forces will continue to push the front further northwest, liberating historical Russian territories.

