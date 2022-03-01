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AMAZING REVELATION THROUGH A SISTER ON YOUTUBE ABOUT ZECHARIAH 5!! Also - Dreams From The Lord Thru Jennifer & Allyson On The Team!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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Zechariah 5
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%205&;version=KJV

Zechariah 5 - No Woman, No Basket, but a Nuclear Weapon Base in Iran & Syria!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkUZSW4zhhQ

Subscribers Only - ZIRCONs On The Move -- UPDATED 6:30 AM
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/subscribers-only-zircons-on-the-move

ATAK Supports Nuclear Security
https://www.civtak.org/2020/05/01/atak-supports-nuclear-security/

Android Team Awareness Kit (CivTAK) Community Wiki
https://wiki.civtak.org/index.php?title=Main_Page
________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url

TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
fatherholy spiritjesus christfirst fruitssonamericas destructionjesus is comingteam jesusliving stonessecond rounders
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