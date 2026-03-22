The Occult Roots of the Theory of Evolution, Atheism and Transhumanism

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It's astonishing how ancient dystopias, like Aldous Huxley's novel "Brave New World," predict our present time.Coincidence? No. This documentary delves into the dark world of the "apocalyptic prophet" Huxley. It reveals the occult roots of Darwin's theory of evolution, atheism, and eugenics, all the way to the rapidly emerging transhumanism of today's AI age! They all originate from the same circle of secret societies, which are quite literally in league with the devil. But there is a way out…