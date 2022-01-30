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'Shocking' Message from Jordan Peterson about the Bible and God! [29.01.2022]
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211 views • January 30, 2022
Jordan Peterson is a philosopher if there ever was one. He's the only person the media will feature that has the balls to tell people they need to quit sniveling about being offended around every corner and the modern university is a cesspool of victimhood. I would have probably made the same decision he did.
Jordan Bernt Peterson (born 12 June 1962) is a Canadian clinical psychologist, YouTube personality, author, and professor emeritus of psychology. He began to receive widespread attention in the late 2010s for his views on cultural and political issues, often described as conservative.[4][5][6]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_Peterson
Jordan B Peterson
4.53M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/JordanPetersonVideos
96,248 views Jan 29, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MbmzO8IaI9I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
Jordan Bernt Peterson (born 12 June 1962) is a Canadian clinical psychologist, YouTube personality, author, and professor emeritus of psychology. He began to receive widespread attention in the late 2010s for his views on cultural and political issues, often described as conservative.[4][5][6]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_Peterson
Jordan B Peterson
4.53M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/JordanPetersonVideos
96,248 views Jan 29, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MbmzO8IaI9I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
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