She Desperately Looked At Us With Begging Eyes Please, Help My Kids
Published a day ago

The Moho


May 19, 2024


She Desperately Looked At Us With Begging Eyes: "Please, Help My Kids"


This is the heartbreaking story of Mindy and her eight puppies. This mother dog had a tragic accident last month.


She lay in one place and gave birth.... 8 small puppies were born in the pain of the mother dog. The owner doesn't care about Mindy. He placed her family in the back of the house.


Regardless of whether it's hot or stormy. These 8 newborn puppies lie next to their mother.... Even in that terrible state, collapsed, unable to eat, Mindy still breastfed her baby. She never abandoned her children.


Mindy and her cubs are safe.

Rescuer: Huellita con Causa IAP

Donate:

🔸🔸¿CÓMO AYUDAR?🔸🔸

🔹DEPÓSITO EN OXXO;

4152 3138 3846 9950


🔹BANORTE

HUELLITA CON CAUSA, IAP

Cuenta: 0831423982

CLABE: 072730008314239825


🔹BANCOMER

HUELLITA CON CAUSA, IAP

Cuenta: 0193945987

CLABE:012730001939459872

Paypal: solo ingresa al Link

https://www.paypal.me/huellitaconcausa


#themoho, #abandonedkittens


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzXAyvGmTPk

