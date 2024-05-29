The Moho
May 19, 2024
She Desperately Looked At Us With Begging Eyes: "Please, Help My Kids"
This is the heartbreaking story of Mindy and her eight puppies. This mother dog had a tragic accident last month.
She lay in one place and gave birth.... 8 small puppies were born in the pain of the mother dog. The owner doesn't care about Mindy. He placed her family in the back of the house.
Regardless of whether it's hot or stormy. These 8 newborn puppies lie next to their mother.... Even in that terrible state, collapsed, unable to eat, Mindy still breastfed her baby. She never abandoned her children.
Mindy and her cubs are safe.
Rescuer: Huellita con Causa IAP
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzXAyvGmTPk
