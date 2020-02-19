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Rainmaking (1968)
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28 views • February 19, 2020
La pioggia delle nuvole è stata oggetto di intense ricerche in diversi paesi dalla metà degli anni '40. Questo studio è la storia della produzione di pioggia in Australia - dai primi esperimenti con ghiaccio secco fino alle attuali operazioni su larga scala usando ioduro d'argento come agente di semina. Il film offre un resoconto della teoria di base del cloud seeding e delinea le tecniche utilizzate nella sua applicazione pratica.
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